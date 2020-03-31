Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast, March 31st, 2020

This evening will remain cloudy and chilly. There will be a few light showers and some sprinkle. The lows tonight will be in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow morning will be cloudy and damp. The clouds will remain thick throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. There will still be a few showers and sprinkles. The day will not be a washout by any means but there will be a passing shower. The day will remain cool as the highs will reach the mid to upper 40s with some locations reaching the lower 50s. The northern counties will dry out first and the clouds will begin to clear out during the evening hours. There could be a few peaks of sunshine during the late afternoon to evening hours.

Thursday we will see a mix of clouds and sun. Higher pressure will move over the region and that will keep us dry and will give us more sunshine. The highs will be mid to upper 50s.

Friday will be a pleasant day with more sunshine than clouds. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with some locations reaching the lower 60s.

Saturday will be the better day of the weekend. Again there will be more sunshine than clouds. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. A cold front will approach the region Saturday night. The clouds will increase and there will be a few showers Sunday morning.

Sunday will have more clouds than sun. There will be a few showers around. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Monday will be a dry day with a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. the cloud cover will increase later in the day.

Tuesday will be cloudy with showers. The next system will move through. Despite the clouds and showers the day will be mild. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s.