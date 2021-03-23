Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast, March 23rd, 2021

Tonight the clouds will increase and thicken. There will be some drizzle and a few showers that move in overnight. The lows will be in the 40s tonight. There could be some fog tonight.

Tomorrow will start out with a few showers early in the day. The clouds will break by lunch time for the western counties. The eastern counties will be cooler and cloudier. The winds will be out of the southeast. The western counties will be partly sunny and warm by the afternoon. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s east. The western counties will be in the mid to upper 60s. Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy with some fog. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Thursday will start out partly cloudy. The day will be quick warm. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. There will be a few late afternoon showers. Thursday night will be cloudy with showers and some periods of rain. The lows will be in the 50s. There will be some fog.

Friday will start out with a few showers early. The clouds will break for more sunshine in the afternoon. The day will be windy. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Friday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the 40s.

Saturday will be mainly sunny and pleasant. The highs will be in the lower 60s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Sunday will be breezy with a mostly cloudy sky. There will be showers that develop. The highs will be in the lower 60s. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. The lows will be in the mid 30s.

Monday will be windy and cooler. The afternoon will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower to mid 50s.