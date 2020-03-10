Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast, March 10th, 2020

This evening there will be scattered showers early. A cold fornt will move through the region and there could be a thunderstorm or two. It will be a bit breezy early tonight. The temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Tonight the clouds will begin to break.

Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday there will be clouds with some sunshine along with showers. Showers will mainly be during late in the day. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday night there could be a shower or snow shower around.

Thursday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. During the day on Thursday we will have winds from the southwest. Thursday morning there will be showers around. By Thursday afternoon the showers will taper off and clouds will break. Thursday night our temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Friday our high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 50s. During the day on Friday we will have variable cloudiness with scattered showers early. the cloud will break during the afternoon hours. Friday’s winds will be from the west. It will be a breezy day. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Saturday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. This is above average for this time of the year. Our average high temperatures this time of the year are in the lower to mid 40s. Saturday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Saturday night our temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

On Sunday our high temperatures will be in the upper 40s. We will have a variable cloudy sky on Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday night will fall into the lower to mid 30s. It will be cloudy Sunday night.

Monday we will have clouds, some sun with a few showers and drizzle. Monday our high temperature will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Monday will be form the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday our high temperature will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.