Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast, June 25, 2019

After a warm night last night, a slightly cooler night is in store. Expect a mostly clear night with a few clouds and temperatures sitting in the lower 60s. Tomorrow we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds during the day. A weak disturbance will move through the area tomorrow afternoon which may give a few of us a pop up thunderstorm. These storms may be strong with heavy rain and strong wind gusts. High temperatures will be in the mid to lower 80s with low temperatures in the mid 60s.

A cold front will pass through our area Wednesday night into Thursday morning, giving way for above average temperatures and more humid conditions. A dry day is in store for Thursday with more sun than clouds in the sky. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s. The low temperatures will sitting in the mid 60s, leading to humid conditions during the overnight hours once again. For Friday, a warm day is in store. Sun and clouds will be out for the majority of the day. There will be a chance for a late afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 60s.

For the weekend clouds and sun will overtake the sky on Saturday with a chance for another late afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s and low temperatures will be in the mid to lower 60s. For Sunday expect a very similar weather day as Saturday with clouds and sun and a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to low 80s with low temperatures in the lower 60s.

We will stay dry for the start of the work week, with sunny and warm weather. Monday will have high temperatures in the lower 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Low temperatures on Monday will be in the low 60s. Tuesday will be warm as well with another day of a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the mid to lower 80s. The low temperatures on Tuesday will be slightly warmer than Monday, sitting in the mid to lower 60s.

