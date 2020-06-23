Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast, June, 23rd, 2020

This evening there will be showers and thunderstorms. A cold front will slowly make its way through the region. The risk for severe weather is low for us but a few storms could be strong and produce a downpour, small hail and gusty winds. The showers and storms will taper away before midnight. The rest of the night we will have partly cloudy sky. The lows tonight will be cooler than last night. The lows will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. However a stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a partially to mainly clear sky.

Thursday looks to be a nice day with a partly to mostly sunny sky. There could be an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a mainly clear sky.

Friday looks to be dry too with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. The heat and humidity will start to return for the weekend. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday high temperatures will soar into the mid 80s. We will have winds from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday there will be clouds increasing along with a few showers and thunderstorms. Saturday night we will continue to see a few showers. Our low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday we will have a few showers and a few thunderstorms. A front will stall over the region. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Monday looks to be another warm day with temperatures reaching into the 80s. Monday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine along with an afternoon shower and thunderstorm.Top of Form

Tuesday there will be a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a stray shower and thunderstorm. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.