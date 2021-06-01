Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast, June 1st, 2021

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- Tonight will be cloudy. The lows will be in the 50s.

Wednesday will be cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The high will be in the mid 70s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. The lows will be in the lower 60s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. The lows will be in the lower 60s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and a thunderstorm. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Friday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Saturday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the lower 80s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 60s.

Sunday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the lower 80s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 60s.