Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast, Jan 26th, 2021

Today started off a bit icy. After some snow last night, the precipitation changed to freezing rain this morning that tapered to freezing drizzle through the midday. Mainly temperatures have now risen above the freezing mark; however, there are still a few cold spots. With spotty drizzle keep in mind that there still can be a few icy spots.

There will still be some drizzle and rain showers this evening. These will change to scattered snow showers for the rest of tonight, mainly near and west of Route 219 and north of I-80. We’ll also have areas of fog. Temperatures will likely rise some early tonight before settling back into the upper 20s to the lower 30s later tonight.

There are a good deal of clouds along with the chance for a couple of snow showers around Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the 20s to near 30. A stronger push cold air will come for the very end of the work week. We’ll have a cold wind Friday with variable cloudiness and snow showers. Highs Friday will be in the 20s with the wind making it feel even colder than that.

Saturday will be a nicer day with some sunshine and highs in the lower 30s. The next storm system will bring some snow or a wintry mix sometime into Monday, but there is still a lot of uncertainty with that system. Tuesday will be windy with clouds, some sunshine, and highs struggling into the lower 30s.