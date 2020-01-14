Tuesday Overnight Weather Forecast, Jan 14th, 2020

This evening the clouds will remain thick with a few showers and drizzle early. The cloud cover will slowly break apart tonight. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 30s with a variable cloudy sky.

Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. As the day goes on, clouds will take over the sky. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. A few showers may develop during the evening hours. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. The showers will switch to some snow showers after midnight.

A cold front will pass through the region and it will bring scattered snow showers. The winds will be out of the northwest between 10-20 mph and that will cause some lake effect snow to move into our northern and western counties. The day will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This will make the air feel cooler. Thursday temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s.

Friday we will have a sun to start then clouds will increase. Winds on Friday will be form the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night a wintry mix will arrive. Temperatures Friday night will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday we will be cloudy with snow in the morning. As we warm up by the afternoon we will have a wintry mix. Saturday temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will have a better idea of the precipitation types as the week goes on. Saturday night it will end in snow showers. Temperatures Saturday night will be in the lower to mid 20s.

Sunday there will be variable cloudiness with scattered snow showers. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will become quite windy making the air feel a lot colder. Sunday night temperatures drop into the upper teens to lower twenties.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Monday we will have winds from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. It will be a chilly day. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 20s. The rest of next week cold air settles in with temperatures below average.