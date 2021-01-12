Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast, Jan 12th, 2021

Today turned out to be a nice day across a good portion of the region. The day became partly to mostly sunny for areas south of I-80 but clouds stayed persistent. Low temperatures this morning started in the 20s. Some of us warmed a lot more than other spots. Temperatures this afternoon reached well into the 30s to near 40 where sunshine dominated this afternoon. Farther to the north, some places near and north of I-80 had highs in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

A tranquil weather pattern will be with us through the rest of the week. The chill will continue to east Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s through there will be a bit of a cool breeze. Thursday will also bring clouds and sunshine through clouds may be more prominent to the north where a front could bring a flurry to some locations. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower to middle 40s. The next front will thicken clouds on Friday and will bring some rain showers in the afternoon. There could be some snowflakes mixed in across the higher terrain by the end of the day. Highs on Friday will be in the 40s but it may start to turn colder later in the day. Behind the front, it will turn windy and colder Friday night into Saturday with snow showers. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to middle 30s with the wind making it feel colder than that. Some flurries are still likely on Sunday; otherwise, we will have more clouds than sunshine with highs mostly in the lower 30s. A disturbance will pass to our south Sunday night into Monday. As of now, it looks like we’ll just have the chance for flurries or a little bit of snow with most of the precipitation staying to our south. Behind that system, it will stay quite chilly, if snow cold into the end of next week.