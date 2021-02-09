Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast, Feb 9th, 2021

A weak disturbance passed near the area this morning. There was up to a couple of inches in places, mainly near and just north of I-80 and also some of the ridges in the Laurel Highlands. Farther to the south and east, accumulations were a coating to an inch. Roads were slick very early in the day but then got better fast. Temperatures this morning started in the 20s, but with a good deal of clouds, temperature had a tough time reaching much higher than 30 in most spots.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with most of the breaks in the clouds near and east of I-80. Lows tonight will be in the teens. Wednesday may start off with some peeks of sunshine then clouds will quickly thicken as another clipper system approaches the region. There may be a touch of snow in a few spots west of Route 219 and also south of Route 22 by the end of the day. Travel will be fine during the day on Wednesday. With the increase in clouds it will be a chilly day with highs in the middle to upper 20s. This system looks like it will bring us a little more snowfall this past event, especially to places south of I-80 will get around a few inches. Some places a little more, some places a little less. The snow ends quite early Thursday morning but the rest of the day will stay mostly cloudy and chilly with highs again in the middle to upper 20s.

This pattern of weak disturbances will continue from Friday into the weekend. Another system will pass south of the area Thursday night into early Friday, but the bulk of this system may stay to our south. Clouds should break for some sunshine Friday afternoon.

Clouds will increase again on Saturday with another period of snow is likely later Saturday into early Sunday. Right now this looks like mostly a lighter snowfall, but is something we will continue to watch as that system will really be determined by what happens by the next couple of systems. Behind that system, we’re going to have colder weather for Sunday through Monday night; however, the bulk of the arctic air seems like it will be missing the area. Temperatures on Sunday may start in the 20s by then will finish in the teens. Some places will drop well into the single digits Sunday night and that may be accompanied by a stiff wind.

Monday will be cold despite a return of some sunshine. Temperatures will struggle into the 20s. Another system may bring some snow on Tuesday but after that, significantly milder air may return to the region.