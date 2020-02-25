Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast, Feb 25th, 2020

This evening will be cloudy with showers and drizzle. Some fog will form tonight and it could be quite dense in some locations. The winds will be clam tonight and the air temperatures and the dew point temperatures will be quite close to each other and fog will form.

Tomorrow will remain cloudy with showers and drizzle. We will stay unsettled the next few days. The winds will be out of the south and southwest. This should usher in mild air to Central PA. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with some locations in the lower 50s. A cold front will move through the region during the evening and it will bring steadier rain to Central PA. Just ahead of the front the temps will jump but then quickly fall behind it. So it may take until the evening for us to see our high temperatures. Snow will begin to move in overnight. The winds will pick up as the front passes and it will be windy Thursday.

Thursday will be cold and blustery, which will make the day feel colder. The highs will be in the lower to mid 30s. There will be scattered snow showers throughout the day.

Friday will remain cloudy with a few snow showers in the morning. Scattered flurries will fall throughout the day. By the afternoon there will be some peaks of sunshine. The highs will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. The cold weather will continue into the weekend.

Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun with flurries. The highs will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. Sunday we will begin to warm up. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s with a partly cloudy.

Monday will be mild as the highs will reach the 40s. There may be a few showers in the evening. Tuesday will be cloudy with periods of rain. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with some locations in the lower 50s.