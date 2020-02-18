Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast, Feb 18th, 2020

This evening the cloudy sky we saw today will continue but the rain will taper to showers and then eventually into flurries. A cold front will move through the region and push away the rain. The temperatures will fall behind the front. There will be a few flurries tonight and it will turn chilly. The lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 20s for the northern counties and the lower 30s for the southern counties.

Tomorrow morning we will start out with a partly cloudy sky. As we go into the afternoon the clouds will break apart for more sunshine in the afternoon. Wednesday will be chiller with a slight breeze. The high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30s and the lower 40s. There could be a few flurries around. The winds will continue to come out of the northwest and that will usher in chiller air.

Thursday will be the coldest day this week. The highs temperatures will be below average for this time of the year. The highs will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. The day will have a mix of clouds and sun and there will also be some flurries.

High pressure will really take over the region on Friday and clear out the clouds. Friday will be mainly sunny and a little bit warmer. The highs will reach the mid to upper 30s. The sunny weather will continue into the weekend.

Saturday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and few clouds. The sun will warm us up into the mid 40s. Sunday will start out mostly clear but a few more clouds will increase the afternoon. Sunday will be warmer as the highs temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some locations could reach the lower 50s.

The weather pattern will change for Monday. The day will be cloudy with periods of rain. Despite the clouds and rain the day will still be mild. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. The rain will continue overnight and into Tuesday. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain in the morning. The steady rain will taper to showers. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.