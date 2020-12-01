Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast, Dec 1st, 2020

Tonight we will continue to have snow showers around with low temperatures falling into the 20s. Some roads could be slick so take it slow. A Winter Weather Advisory is issued until Wednesday morning for Elk, Clearfield, Cambria, and Somerset counties. Jefferson county is under a Winter Storm Warning until 7:00 a.m.

Wednesday will be a cold and blustery day. Wednesday we will start off with snow showers and flurries in the morning. During the afternoon the clouds will begin to break for sunshine. Despite the sun, our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night will be frosty with patchy clouds and temperatures tumbling into the lower to mid 20s.

Thursday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 40s, which is seasonable for this time of the year. Our winds on Thursday will be form the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Friday we will have a variable cloudy sky. Friday there will be some showers developing later in the day. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. It will be cloudy with showers.

Our next system tries to make its way in on Saturday. At this point, it looks like the steadier rain will stay east of us. The day will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few flurries in the morning. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Monday will be windy with more clouds than sun. There will be a few flurries throughout the day. The highs will be in the mid 30s.

Tuesday will be rather cloudy with flurries. It will still be breezy. The highs will be in the mid 30s.