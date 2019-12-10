Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast, Dec 10th, 2019

This evening the clouds will remain thick early but they will break apart late. Temperatures tonight will be in the lower to mid 20s. It will also become windy. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Wednesday morning there will be some snow showers then there will be times of clouds and sunshine. It will be quite a contrast from the past two days. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds between ten to fifteen miles an hour from the west will make it feel even colder. We will also see a few flurries on Wednesday. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the teens under a clear sky.

Thursday we will be mostly sunny. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday we will have a light southwestern wind between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the teens to lower 20s. There will be a mostly clear sky Thursday night.

Friday we will start the day with sunshine. As the day goes on, clouds will increase. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. By Friday evening, some showers and snow showers will arrive. Friday night temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday will be a cloudy day with a chilly rain. Our winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Saturday night we will fall into the mid to upper 30s with showers switching to snow showers.

Sunday will be blustery. We will have winds on Sunday from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday there will be a variable cloudy sky with some snow showers. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. We will also have a few snow showers on Monday. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday our next big system will arrive. It will bring a cloudy sky and a mix of rain and snow. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.