Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast, Aug 4th, 2020

This evening there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms. The showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight. The lows tonight will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a partly to a mostly cloudy sky.

Thursday we will be mostly to partly sunny here in Central PA. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between three to five miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. There could be a stray shower and or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Our high temperatures on Friday will reach into the lower to mid 80s. Friday there will be a light southeasterly breeze. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine and later into the afternoon a pop up shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be form the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with a stray shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Monday will be partly sunny with a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday will be warm and humid. There will be a mix of clouds and sun with a few showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.