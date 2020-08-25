Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast, Aug 25th, 2020

Tonight night will start off partly cloudy but the clouds will taper to a mainly clear sky. The lows will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Wednesday will be a nice and sunny day. It will be less humid but will quite warm. The highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with the lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Thursday will be a hot day with a mix of clouds and sun. The humidity will return to Central PA. Thursday looks to be the hottest day. The highs will reach the lower to mid 90s. A warm front will usher in the heat and humidity. The better part of the day will stay dry. Some showers and thunderstorms will develop late in the day. Thursday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers and thunderstorms will move through as well. The lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms. A cold front will move through the region. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. The day will be a bit breezy. The front will move through during the evening. Friday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 60s.

Saturday will be rather cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. A low-pressure system will move just to our north. The highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. Saturday night will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. It will be warm but comfortable. The highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. The humidity will be down.

Monday will be decent. We will have a mostly sunny sky. The humidity should remain low and give us comfortable weather. The highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday there will be a mix of clouds and sun. There will also be a few showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid 80s.