Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast, Aug 11th, 2020

This evening there will be a few showers and thunderstorms around. A cold front will approach the region tonight. There is not a lot of moisture with it so most of us will stay dry. Tonight will be partly cloudy. The temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. A front will stall out to our south and will be close enough to cause a few showers and thunderstorms to pop up for our southern counties. North of I-80 looks to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday we will have times of clouds and sunshine with a pop-up shower and thunderstorm during the afternoon hours. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Friday temperatures will also be in the lower to mid 80s. Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. During the afternoon hours, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Friday night temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday we will once again be partly cloudy. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. There could be a few showers and thunderstorms around. Saturday winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will be showers and a few thunderstorms. A low will be just to our south and will bring with it clouds and some rain. The highs will be in the lower 80s

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Monday afternoon some showers and thunderstorms may pop up. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 60s.

Tuesday will start off dry with a partly cloudy sky. A front will approach the region late in the day. The highs will be in the lower to mid 80s.