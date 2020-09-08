Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Sept 8th, 2020

Today we will be mostly sunny and warm. Our high temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 80s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the mid to upper 70s. It will also be quite humid. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a mainly clear sky.

Wednesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday there will be times of clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s.



Saturday we will have clouds and sunshine. During the afternoon there could be a few showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southeast. Temperatures Saturday night will fall into the mid to upper 50s with patchy clouds and a shower or storm.

Sunday will be rather cloudy with sctd. Showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Monday there will be a partly cloudy sky in the morning. The clouds will clear for more sunshine in the afternoon. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 70s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest and will be light. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We will have mostly sunny sky.