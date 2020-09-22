Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Sept 22nd, 2020

Happy first day of fall! The autumn equinox happened at 9:30 this morning. Today will be mainly sunny and calm. High pressure is still in control. This afternoon will be a little bit warmer compared to the past couple of days. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. It will be one of those days if you’re in the sun it feels nice but if you are in the shade it will feel chilly. The sky will once again turn hazy during the evening hours. The smoke from the wildfire will return to Central PA. Tonight will be clear and chilly. Most of us will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with some haze. The day will be warmer. The highs will be in the lower to the mid 70s. A few extra clouds will begin to move into the region during the evening hours. Wednesday night will start mainly clear but clouds will increase overnight. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. The winds will be out of the west and that will help us warm up. Thursday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Friday will be partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Friday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Saturday there will be a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Saturday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Sunday will be rather cloudy. There will be a few peeks of sunshine. That being said the clouds will thicken late and showers will develop. The highs will be in the lower to mid 70s. Sunday night will be cloudy with a few showers. The lows will be in the mid 50s.

Monday will be rather cloudy with a few showers in the morning. The clouds should taper a bit for some sunshine in the afternoon. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Monday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Tuesday will be rather cloudy. Another round of showers will develop by the afternoon. Thee highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.