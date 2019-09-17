Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Sept, 17th, 2019

Today a ridge of high pressure to the north of our region will build. This will bring us relatively dry conditions through the rest of the week. Today our temperatures will be seasonable with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Winds today will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. During the day today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Tonight we will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Once again, it will be a seasonable day for Central PA in the month of September. Wednesday we will have winds from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday there will be sunshine with only a few passing clouds. Wednesday night we will have a clear sky as temperatures drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thanks to light winds and a clear sky, temperatures will be falling quickly. Thursday looks to be a nice day too. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 70s. We will have a mostly sunny sky on Thursday. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will fall into the lower to mid 50s with a mostly to partially clear sky.

Friday will be another day filled with sunshine. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We will slowly see temperatures begin to climb into the weekend. Friday winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s. During the day on Saturday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday there will be times of sun and clouds. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Our next system will move in late Sunday into Monday. Monday there will be a few showers with times of clouds and sunshine. Monday’s high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.