Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Sept 15th, 2020

Today will be sunny but hazy and a bit cooler than Monday. The smoke from the wildfire out West will keep our sky a milky white color. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. The humidity will be down and the day will be pleasant and even feel like fall. Tuesday night will be mainly clear again and that will allow for another cool night. The lows will not be as cool as tonight but still in the lower to mid 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny but still hazy. The highs will be in the mid 70s. Some clouds will move in later in the day. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. The extra clouds will help keep the lows a bit warmer. The lows will be mid 50s.

A weak front will move into the region Thursday. There is not a lot of rain with this front but it will make the day mostly cloudy. There will be a shower or two around. The highs will be in the mid 70s. The clouds and showers will taper at night. The lows will be in the mid 50s.

Friday will have a mix of clouds and sun. there will be a stray shower or two around. The afternoon will be pleasant. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with a few places in the lower 70s. Friday night will be clear and cool. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and nice. It will feel like fall this weekend. Mild afternoons with cool nights. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Saturday night will be mostly clear and chilly. The lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Sunday will also be a mostly sunny sky. The highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Sunday night will be clear and chilly. The lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Monday will remain mostly clear. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. The clear sky will continue at night. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday will also be mainly clear and mild. The highs will be in the upper 60s.