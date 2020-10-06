Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Oct 6th, 2020

Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight we will have a mostly clear sky.

Wednesday a front will move through but it is looking like a dry front. Wednesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The front will not really bring us rainfall, but it will bring in some gusty winds. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Some gusts could reach over 30 miles an hour. If you have anything outdoors that could blow away, you will want to secure them down. Wednesday night we will have patchy clouds. Low temperatures on Wednesday night will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday high pressure will move in. Thursday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will have a clear sky with low temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. It will be a chilly night.

Friday there will be sunshine mixing in with clouds. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday remnants of a storm will move just to our east. At this point it looks like Saturday will be dry with times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday we will have high temperatures in the mid 60s. Winds on Sunday will be from the north between three to five miles an hour. Sunday there will be a partly to mostly cloudy. There could be a few showers south. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 40s.

Monday we will have a mostly cloudy sky. There will be periods of rain throughout the day. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Monday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Tuesday morning will be cloudy with a few leftover showers. The clouds will break for more sunshine in the afternoon. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s.

Wednesday our high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 60s.