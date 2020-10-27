Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Oct 27th, 2020

This afternoon will remain cloudy with showers and some drizzle developing late. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday night will be cloudy with showers and some drizzle. Again there could be some fog that forms overnight. The lows will be in the mid to low to mid 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy for the better part of the day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. As the day goes on the cloud cover will slowly break apart for some sunshine by the afternoon. Wednesday night the clouds will increase throughout the overnight hours. The lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday will be a very active day. The remnants of Zeta will move into the region. It will bring a steady rainfall to Central Pa and could help us out with our drought situation. The highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Thursday night will be cloudy with periods of rain. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

The rain will continue into Friday morning. The rain and clouds will slowly taper away by the afternoon. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Behind the remnants of Zeta cold air will move in. Friday night will be partly clear and cold. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

High pressure will move in this weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool. The highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Saturday night will be chilly and mostly clear to partly cloudy. The lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday will start out mostly sunny but the clouds will increase throughout the day. The highs will be in the mid 50s. There could be a shower or two by the evening. Sunday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the mid 30s.

Monday will start out mostly cloudy with a few showers. The clouds will break by the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. It will be breezy and that will make the day feel colder. Monday night will be partly cloudy and cold. The lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the low to mid 50s.