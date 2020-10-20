Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Oct 20th, 2020

The afternoon will be cloudy with a few showers and some drizzle. The southern and eastern counties will be drier and warmer. The winds will be out of the southwest and that will help warm some of us up. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s for the southern and eastern counties. The western and northern counties will be cooler and the highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Tuesday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with a few showers in some spots. The north and west will see more showers than the south and east. The winds will be out of the southwest. The afternoon will be quite warm. The highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday night the clouds will break and then showers will taper away. The lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday will be a very nice day! There will be a mix of clouds and sun. The afternoon will be warm. The highs will be in the mid 70s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Friday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

A cold front will move Saturday. The highs will be in the mid 60s. There will be a few showers around during the day. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with showers developing. It will be cool. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers and some drizzle. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with showers and some drizzle. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.