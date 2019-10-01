Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Oct 1st, 2019

Today there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Today our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. This will usher in the warm air. Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Once again, northern counties could see some showers and a few thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are well below that. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the upper 60s. Wednesday we will have winds from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Thursday a front will move through the region. We will have variable cloudiness with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. With the cold front moving through, this will really cool us off and drop temperatures. Thursday night our low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Friday clouds will break for afternoon sunshine. Our high temperatures on Friday will only be in the lower to mid 60s. It will also be a breezy day. Winds will be from the northwest at ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. It will be chilly if you are headed to any high school football games. A ridge of high pressure will then build into the region for the weekend.

Saturday we will have a mostly sunny day. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the east-northeast at five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night will be clear as temperatures fall into the 40s. Sunday we will have sun mixing with some clouds. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 40s. Monday there will be a system moving in. We will have a cloudy sky with showers. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 60s.