Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Oct 13th, 2020

This afternoon the clouds will break for more sunshine this afternoon. The clouds will break from west to east. This afternoon will be breezy with winds coming out of the west. The highs will be in the lower 60s. The clouds will clear throughout the evening. Tonight will be mainly clear but some fog will form. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

High pressure will move in and keep us sunny and calm for our Wednesday. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. It will be a nice day to be out and about. Wednesday night will be mainly clear and chilly. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Some fog will form.

Thursday will be the warmest day this week. The winds will be out of the southwest and that will help warm us up. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. The day will start off mostly clear but the clouds will increase throughout the afternoon. The clouds will increase during the evening and showers will move in. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. A cold front will move through the region early in the day. So the temperatures will be warmer in the morning than they are in the evening. Friday night will be partly cloudy and chilly. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday will be breezy with a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the low to mid 50s. The weekend will be chilly. Saturday night will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower to mid 50s. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 30s.

Monday there will be a mix of clouds. The highs will be in the lower to mid 50s. Some showers may move i during the evening and overnight hours. The lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Tuesday will be rather cloudy with showers. The highs will be in the mid 50s.