Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Nov 24th, 2020

This afternoon the sunshine will diminish and clouds will take over. The highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Tuesday night will be cloudy with a stray sprinkle in some places as a warm front moves through. The lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Wednesday will be cloudy with rain developing. The highs will be in the lower 50s. Rain will develop by the afternoon and evening as the next front approaches the region. Wednesday night will be cloudy with periods of rain. The temperatures will not fall throughout the overnight hours as a surge of warm air will move in. The temperatures will be in the 40s and lower 50s.

Thanksgiving morning will start out cloudy with rain. The rain will taper to showers by the early afternoon. The afternoon will remain mostly cloudy. The highs will be in the low 50s. Thursday night will be mostly to partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday will have a mix of sun and clouds. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Friday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. There could be a shower or two around for some. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. There could be a stray shower in the morning for a few of us but most will stay dry. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Saturday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. The highs will be in the low to mid 40s. There could be some flurries late in the day. Monday night will be cloudy with sctd. flurries. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with sctd. flurries and a few snow showers. The highs will be in the mid 30s.