Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Nov 17th, 2020

This afternoon will be a chilly day. The winds will be quite strong throughout the day. They will be blowing out of the northwest 15-20 mph with gust around 30 mph. The winds will make the day feel colder. There will also be scattered snow showers throughout the day. The northern and western counties will see the most snow. East of I-99 there will be a few snow showers but mainly flurries. The Laurel Highlands and the northwestern counties could pick up to 1-2 inches of snow. The roads shouldn’t be bad but if you come across a snow-covered road take it slow. The high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a few snow showers and flurries. The lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Wednesday will have a mix of a mostly cloudy to a partly cloudy sky. The western and northwestern counties will be mostly cloudy with scattered flurries and a passing snow shower. The eastern counties will have a mix of clouds. The day will be cold. The highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. The day will be breezy. Wednesday night will be partly to mostly clear. The lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

High pressure moves in Thursday. We will begin to warm up as the high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Thursday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the mid 30s. Friday will be mostly to partly sunny. The warming trend will continue. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Friday night will be mostly clear and chilly. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday there will be a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday will have a mix of a partly to a mostly cloudy sky. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with the lows in the low to mid 40s.

Monday will be cloudy with showers. The highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Monday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the 40s.