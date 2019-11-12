Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Nov 12th, 2019

Today we will have a variable cloudy sky with snow showers. Use caution on your commute there could be slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Also, there could be low visibility within a snow shower. Most will not see any laying on the ground or just a coating. It will be in the far northern counties like Elk, we could see a few inches of snowfall. Today will be a cold and windy day. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will be blowing from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts will be higher making the air feel even colder. Our average high temperatures this time in November are in lower 50s. Our high temperatures today and Wednesday will be were our average low temperatures should be, not high temperatures. Tonight will be bitter cold. Temperatures tonight will fall into the teens. Make sure your pets are warm. We will have patchy clouds tonight along with some flurries.

Wednesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine along with a few snow showers. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night we will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s with a partially clear sky.

Another front will try to move through on Thursday. It will not bring us a lot of precipitation. Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a few flurries. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Thursday will be from the south between five to ten mils an hour. Thursday night we will fall into the lower to mid 20s.

Friday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Saturday also looks dry with sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Saturday night we will fall into the lower to mid 20s with a mainly clear sky. Sunday there will be a partly cloudy day. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s with a partially clear sky. Monday we will have variable cloudiness with high temperatures in the 40s. Monday night our temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s. The rest of next week high temperatures will be more seasonable in the upper 40s to lower 50s.