Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Nov 10th, 2020

Tuesday will also be warm and mostly sunny. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the mid 50s. Tuesday there will be a light southerly breeze between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night clouds increase as a low-pressure system starts to move in. Showers will arrive by dawn. Low temperatures on Tuesday night will be in the 50s.

Wednesday will be a cloudy day with times of rain. It has been dry for about a week, so the rainfall will be beneficial. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. The highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with showers lingering around.

Thursday we will have a variable cloudy sky and a shower or two cannot be ruled out. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday night we will have patchy clouds with low temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday will be seasonable with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Friday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Friday night temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday night we will have a clear sky.

Saturday we will start off sunny, but slowly clouds will roll in. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Sunday our next system rolls in. We will have a cloudy sky with showers. Sunday winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 40s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. The day will be quite windy. Our high temperatures on Monday will only be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Tuesday will be breezy and rather cloudy. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.