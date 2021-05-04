Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, May 4th, 2021

This afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could produce a decent downpour and gusty winds. Stay weather aware. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. The lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday will start out with periods of rain and a few thunderstorms. The rain will taper to showers by midday. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. There will be more sunshine throughout the afternoon. Wednesday night will have a clearing sky. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Thursday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Thursday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. Showers will develop late. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Friday will be rather cloudy with showers. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Friday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Saturday will be breezy with a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower 60s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with the lows in the lower 40s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with showers. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Sunday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the upper 40s.

Monday will partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few showers around. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Monday night will be partly cloudy with the lows in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 60s.