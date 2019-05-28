Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, May 28th, 2019

A warm front will be moving into Central PA, bringing with it pop up showers and thunderstorms. We will have clouds with some sunshine today with a few showers and thunderstorms. Some could be severe. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds today will be from the southwest ushering in heat and humidity to the region. This is fuel for the strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado is possible today. The Storm Prediction Center has put us in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today. Tonight our low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday looks to be a warm day. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will soar into the mid to upper 80s. Many locations will near 90 degrees. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the lower to mid 70s. During the day on Wednesday we will have clouds and sunshine with pop up showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday night our low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Thursday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s. It will be a breezy day. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts could be higher. Thursday a cold front will cross central Pennsylvania. We will have scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday too. Within a thunderstorm watch for strong winds and heavy downpours. Always remember if you come across a road covered in water to turn around and take an alternate route. Thursday night our low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Friday we will have a partly cloudy day with pop up showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be less humid on Friday.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. It looks to be rather dry on Saturday. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Next Monday at this point looks rather dry with a sunshine mixing in with the clouds. Our high temperatures will reach into the 70s.