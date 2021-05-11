Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, May 11th, 2021

ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ)- Tuesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. It will be a bit breezy. There could be a stray shower. The highs will be in the upper 50s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with the lows in the mid 30s.

Wednesday will be sunny to partly cloudy. There could be a pop-up shower or two. The highs will be in the lower 60s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with the lows in the lower 40s.

Thursday will be sunny to partly cloudy. There could be a shower or two in the afternoon. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Friday will have a mix of sun and clouds. There could be a few showers in the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Friday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds. There could be a shower or two in the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy in the upper 40s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with an afternoon shower or two. The highs will be in the lower 70s. Sunday night will have patchy clouds. The lows will be in the lower 50s.

Monday will have a mix of a partly to a mostly cloudy sky. Showers develop late in the day. The highs will be in the lower 70s. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with showers with the lows in the lower 50s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with showers mainly early. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.