Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, March 9th, 2021

This afternoon will have a mix of clouds and sun. It will be warm this afternoon. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. The wind will be calm tonight and some fog could form throughout the overnight hours. The lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday will have a partly sunny sky. It will be warmer still. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Thursday will be the warmest day this week. The highs will be in the mid to uppers 60s. A few spots could even hit 70 degrees. There will be a partly cloudy sky with a southwest wind. Extra clouds will move in late and there could be a few showers late in the day. The showers will move into the northwestern counties. Thursday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with showers developing. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday will mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The highs will be in the lower 60s. It will become windy by the evening hours. A cold front will move through the region. Friday night will be partly cloudy and cooler. The low will be back into the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Saturday the highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds. It will be breezy throughout the day. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

Sunday will be blustery and cooler. The highs will be in the upper 40s. The afternoon will have a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

Monday will start out sunny but clouds will increase throughout the afternoon. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Showers will develop late in the day. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the mid 30s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with sctd. Showers. The highs will be in the mid 50s.