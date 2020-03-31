Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, March 31st, 2020

Today will be similar to yesterday. We will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Once again, a few showers cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds today will be from the northeast and will be light. Tonight our temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a few showers and sprinkles. the day will not be a washout by any means. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s with a partially clear sky.

Thursday the relatively calm weather continues. We will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 50s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Average high temperatures for this timeframe are in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Thursday will be form the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Thursday we will have a mainly clear sky.

Friday we will also be dry with sunshine mixing in with the clouds. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Friday will be light from the northwest. Friday night we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the 30s.

Saturday, will be partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Some clouds will begin to move into the region Saturday night. Temperatures Saturday night will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday we will have a few showers then they will taper off. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s with a rather cloudy sky.

Monday will be dry with a mix or clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday will be cloudy with showers. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.