Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, March 30th, 2021

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and we will quickly warm up. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some clouds will begin to move in during the afternoon. The clouds will increase overnight. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. Showers will develop by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. The showers will continue into the evening hours. Wednesday night will be cloudy with rain switching to snow showers. The lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Thursday morning there could be a few snow showers early. The showers will taper away quickly and the clouds should break for some sunshine by the afternoon. The day will be windy and that will make the day feel colder. The highs will be in the upper 30s. Thursday night will be partially clear and cold. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Friday will be breezy and cool. The highs will be in the 40s. There will be a mix of a partly to mostly sunny sky. Friday night will be mostly clear and chilly. The lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. The afternoon will be quite nice. Saturday night will be mostly clear and chilly. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny. The highs will be in the mid 60s. It will be a very nice day. Sunday night will be mostly clear and cool. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Monday will be mainly sunny and warmer. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Monday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 60s.