Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, March 16th, 2021

This afternoon will be cloudy with a shower and sprinkle. There will not be a lot of rain. The rain totals will be around a tenth of an inch. The highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Tomorrow night will remain cloudy with a few sprinkles and fog. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

Wednesday also St. Patrick’s day! The morning will start out cloudy but the clouds will break for some afternoon sun. The highs will be in the lower to mid 50s. The clouds will thicken Wednesday night and showers will develop. The lows will be in the upper 20s.

Thursday will be rather cloudy with rain. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Thursday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the mid 30s.

Friday will be blustery with a sprinkle/flurry early. The clouds will break for sunshine. The highs will be in the mid 40s. Friday night will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and chilly. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny. It will start off chilly but the afternoon will be nice. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Saturday night will be mostly clear and chilly. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Sunday will be sunny and slightly warmer. The highs will be in the lower to mid 50s. Sunday night will be mostly clear and chilly. The lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and mild. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Monday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 30.

Tuesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower 60s. Tuesday night the clouds will increase ahead of the next front. The lows will be in the upper 30s.