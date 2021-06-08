Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, June 8th, 2021

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- Today there will be a mix of sun and clouds. The highs will be in the mid 80s. There will be sctd. showers & T’storms during the afternoon and evening. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 60s.

Wednesday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. The highs will be in the mid 80s. There will be sctd. T’storms during the afternoon. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 60s.

Thursday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. The highs will be in the mid 80s. There will be sctd. T’storms during the afternoon. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 60s.

Friday will be cloudy with showers and a few rumbles of thunder. The highs will be in the mid 80s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 60s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a stray shower or two, especially early. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday night will partly cloudy. The lows will be in the 50s.

Sunday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday night will partly cloudy. The lows will be in the 50s.