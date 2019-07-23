Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, July 23, 2019

Today we will begin to dry out. This morning there will be clouds to start but we will have some sunshine by the afternoon. There also could be a lingering shower or two. Today our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. It will be a very comfortable July day. There will also be a nice northwesterly breeze, along with low humidity. Tuesday night will be clear as temperatures tumble into the lower to mid 50s.

Starting on Wednesday we will enter a dry stretch here in Central Pennsylvania. A ridge of high pressure will build over the region bringing us sunshine. Wednesday we will have a partly to mostly sunny day. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest and will be light. Wednesday night we will fall into the mid to upper 50s with a mainly clear sky.

Thursday will be similar. We will have sunshine mixing in with the clouds. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be light from the northwest. Thursday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Friday also looks to be a dry day. We will have a partly sunny sky on Friday. Our high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s on Friday. Friday’s winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky.

Saturday at this point looks to be a partly to mostly sunny day. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Saturday night we will see temperatures dropping into the 60s.

Sunday is also going to a rather dry day. We will have sunshine with only a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday night we will fall into the 60s. During the day on Monday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Late in the day on Monday there could be a shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Next week the warmer more humid air returns to the region. Most of next week our high temperatures will soar into the upper 80s.