Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, July 21st, 2020

This morning we will start off calm with patchy clouds. The day will quickly heat up with the highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. A few showers and thunderstorms will pop up this afternoon. A few of the thunderstorms could be strong and produce a decent downpours and gusty winds. Most of the thunderstorms will stay south of I-80. Make sure you stay weather aware this afternoon. Tonight will be mild and muggy. There will be some fog tonight.

Tomorrow will have a mix of clouds and sun in the morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in this afternoon. A few of the storms could be quite strong and produce a decent downpour and strong winds. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. The day will be quite humid.

Thursday will be a drier day with a mix of clouds and sun. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms around but most of us will stay dry. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday will be a dry day with more sunshine than clouds. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday will be a warm and a humid day. The day will be dry as high pressure move sin for the weekend. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Monday will be a hot one and a humid one. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. There could be a few showers and thunderstorms around.