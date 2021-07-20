Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, July 20th, 2021

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- today will have more sunshine than clouds. The sun will be hazy again today due to the wildfire smoke. There could be a shower and thunderstorm during the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms around. A cold front will move through the region. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Thursday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Friday will have a mix of sun and clouds with a shower and a thunderstorm. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. The highs will be in the mid 80s

Tuesday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid 80s.