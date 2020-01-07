Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Jan 7th, 2019

Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Today will be cloudy with some snow . We could pick up 1-3″ in our southern and eastern counties today. Due to this a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Somerset and Bedford Counties from 8:00 AM until 3:00 PM. Tonight temperatures will be in the 20s.

Wednesday a quick system will move through. This will bring us some snow showers, there is also even the potential of some snow squalls. Please use caution on the roads because they will become slick and icy rapidly. Also the snow will reduce visibility. Wednesday a few snow showers linger and we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. It will be a chilly day and the winds will make it even colder. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Wednesday night we will have patchy clouds with low temperatures in the teens.

Thursday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night clouds will increase and temperatures will basically stay in the 30s. Thursday night there could be a bit of a wintry mix. Use caution.

Friday will be a cloudy day with showers. Milder air will be moving in on Friday and sticking around through the weekend. Friday our high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest. Friday night we will see temperatures in the 40s with showers.

Saturday the showers will turn into a steady rainfall. High temperatures on Saturday will be in near 50 degrees. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We could see a few showers switch to some snow showers.

Sunday we will be cloudy to start but should see a little afternoon sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Monday we will have sunshine to start then clouds will increase as the day goes on. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s.