Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Jan 21st, 2020

Today we will be a dry day. We will have a mic of sun and clouds. We will have below average temperatures. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the mid 30s. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will only be in the lower to mid 20s. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight will be clear and temperatures will be in the lower to mid teens.

Things will start to change on Wednesday. High pressure will be over top of Central PA on Wednesday. Temperatures Wednesday will reach the lower to mid 30s. Winds will be light on Wednesday. Wednesday we will have sunshine with only a few passing clouds. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s.

Thursday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Thursday will be light from the southwest ushering in milder air to the region. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday night we will be in the lower to mid 20s with a partly cloudy sky.

Friday will also be mild. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid 40s. We will have sunshine to start Friday and then clouds will be increasing. Friday night will be cloudy with temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.

Our next low-pressure system will move through on Saturday. We will be cloudy with a wintry mix Saturday. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between three to five miles per hour.

Sunday morning the mix will linger before we become just cloudy during the afternoon hours. Sunday our high temperatures will be in the 30s. Sunday night we will have temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

Monday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine along with a few snow showers. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.