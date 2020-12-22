Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Dec 22nd, 2020

Today will be mostly cloudy but becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs for today will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight the lows will be in the lower to mid 20s.

Wednesday will have a partly to a mostly cloudy sky. The highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Thursday will be mild. The highs will be in the mid 40s. Rain will move in during the midday but then switch to snow late. Thursday night will have rain switching to snow. It will turn cold quickly. Some flash freeze could be an issue. The lows will be in the lower 20s.

Christmas day will be cold and windy. There will also be scattered snow showers. The highs will be in the 20s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with a few flurries. The highs will be in the mid 20s.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower 30s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers developing. The high will be in the mid 30s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. The highs will be in the mid 30s.