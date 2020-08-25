Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Aug 25th, 2020

Tuesday there will be sunshine mixing in with some clouds. Tuesday afternoon a cold front will move across the area. We could see a shower or thunderstorm on Tuesday. If we do see a shower or thunderstorm, come could contain frequent lightning and gusty winds. We are under a slight risk for severe weather. Make sure you stay weather aware. Temperatures on Tuesday will soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s and it will be humid. Winds on Tuesday will be from northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the 60s.

Wednesday we will have a mostly sunny sky. It will be a day with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Some spots will near 90 degrees. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Thursday will also be humid as well as hot. A shower or pop up thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Thursday. Winds on Thursday will form from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Even though we will have some rain chances this week, nothing at this point looks to be enough to help us get out of the drought conditions. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Saturday we will have some showers early and then clouds will begin to break. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Our winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the 50s.

Sunday high pressure will build in. We will have a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Monday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 50s.

Monday will start off mostly sunny but the clouds will increase in the afternoon. The day will be dry and warm. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

