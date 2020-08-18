Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Aug 18th, 2020

Today we will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon. It will be warm but comfortable. The humidity will be down. We can not rule out a stray shower for a few of us. This evening will be comfortable with a mostly clear sky. Tonight will bee partially clear and seasonable. The lows will be in the low to mid 50s. We can turn off the air conditioner and open up the windows.

Wednesday high pressure will build into Central Pennsylvania. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest and they will be light. Wednesday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s with a clear sky.

Thursday there will be a mostly to a partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between three to five miles an hour Thursday night temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday night will be partially clear.

Friday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will drop into mid to upper 60s.

Saturday moisture will start to move in. This means we will have times of clouds and sunshine with a shower and or a thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. It will be a bit more humid. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Sunday there will a mix of clouds and sun. We can not rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 60s.

Monday there will be variable cloudiness an afternoon shower and a thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid 80s.