Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, April 20th, 2021

This afternoon will have a mix of clouds and sun south of I-80. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. North of I-80 will be mostly cloudy with a shower or two. The northern cities will be in the 50s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with showers, maybe a few snowflakes mixed in. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Wednesday morning will be cloudy with rain and snow showers. They will quickly exit our region by midday but the afternoon will be mostly dry. The clouds will hang around with a sprinkle or flurry. The highs will be in the morning hours, 40s to low 50s. The afternoon will be chillier. It will become windy. Wednesday night will be in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sun and it will be windy. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday will be mostly sunny. The highs will be in the lower 60s. Friday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Saturday will start out with some sunshine but the clouds will quickly increase. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Showers will develop late in the day. Saturday night will be cloudy with rain. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Sunday will be cloudy with showers early. The clouds should break for some afternoon sunshine. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday will be partly sunny and mild. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Monday night will be partly cloudy with the lows in the lower 40s.

Tuesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the upper 60s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.