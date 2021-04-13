Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, April 13th, 2021

This afternoon will be a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. The lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday will start out mostly sunny but the clouds will increase by the afternoon. There will be a few showers for the southern counties. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Thursday will be rather cloudy with scattered showers. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and even a few flurries. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy to start with a few leftover showers. The clouds will decrease by the afternoon. The afternoon will be partly sunny. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Saturday will be a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Sunday will start out mostly sunny but the clouds will increase by the afternoon. The highs will be in the lower 60s. Showers will develop by the afternoon. Sunday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a shower or two. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.