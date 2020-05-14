Tropical activity heating before hurricane season

We’re still a couple of weeks from the start of the hurricane season for the Atlantic, but things are heating up already. The date for the official start of hurricane season is June 1st and lasts through the end of November. This season marks when the vast majority of tropical systems develop, but sometimes there are exceptions. This year will likely be one of these exceptions.

A tropical disturbance located just north of Cuba is poised to develop over the next several days.

The National Hurricane Center gives this system a 40% chance for developing into a tropical or a subtropical storm and a 70% chance over the next five days. The most likely place for this development is over the northwestern Bahamas. Fortunately, this system is going to be passing out into the Atlantic and will pose no significant threat to the United States.

Here is a sample model ensemble that shows the area most likely to have the development into a tropical storm.