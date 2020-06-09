Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Regional News
World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Video
Entertainment News
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Trump says 75-year-old Buffalo protester who was pushed ‘could be an ANTIFA provocateur’
Top Stories
2 detours will be in place in Bedford County, PennDOT reports
Tracking the Tropics: Cristobal now a depression drenching Mississippi River basin
Video
Japan TV station apologizes for animated US protest video seen as offensive
Bill & Ted Face the Music trailer drops on Bill & Ted Day
Video
COVID-19
The Latest News
Gov. Wolf Announcements
Gov. Wolf: Mask Recommendation
Interactive Map | State by State
What’s Open for Business?
Businesses Hiring
Restaurant Directory
Science at home for kids
Tell us what you’re doing inside
Top Stories
New protocol at local health facility requiring COVID-19 testing prior to surgeries
Top Stories
Dr. Anthony Fauci weighs in on the state of the coronavirus pandemic, hope for a vaccine
Video
Mark Cuban answering your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ this Saturday
351 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 10 new deaths
Video
506 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, one new case in Centre County
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
SkyNet
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Map Center
Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Masters Report
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Penn State football players are first group to return to campus
Video
Top Stories
Steelers preparing Heinz Field to host training camp
Video
MLB offers 76-game year, up to 16 playoff teams
Video
Harvick cherishes Atlanta win, looks to help off the track
PSU QB Clifford on racial injustice: ‘It’s been brought to light and people can’t ignore it.’
Video
WTAJ Plus
Podcasts
Have You Seen Me?
Science with Shields
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Pete’s Eats
ICYMI
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Momtrepreneurs
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
Black or white, relax and have a beer: Best friends bring neighborhood together, get special call from Brad Paisley
Video
Top Stories
Uh oh! Shouldn’t have done that! Curious fox rescued from rusty wheel
Video
Story of survival! Man rescued from well after being trapped for 6 days
Video
Apple gets patent for social distanced “group selfie” software
Video
Beyoncé gives advice to new college grads: Surviving struggle will strengthen you
Video
Community
Local Events
Restaurant Directory
Contests
Contest Winners
Celebrating Seniors: Class of 2020
Make Us Smile
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Search
Search
Search
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal strengthening as it moves toward Louisiana
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Cristobal now a depression drenching Mississippi River basin
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Cristobal strengthens to tropical storm, watches in effect for parts of Gulf Coast
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Cristobal weakens to tropical depression before move back to Gulf
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal moving slowly causing heavy rainfall
Video
More Tracking the Tropics Headlines
Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in Gulf of Mexico
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane season is officially underway
Video
Trending Stories
Shots fired into home miss sleeping child; Troopers search for information
Woman shoots, kills home intruder in Johnstown area
Video
Penn State may re-open campus for fall
Video
Dr. Anthony Fauci weighs in on the state of the coronavirus pandemic, hope for a vaccine
Video
Bill & Ted Face the Music trailer drops on Bill & Ted Day
Video
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!